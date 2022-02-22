PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
通过
621条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
快速反应
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心以优先方式，以及考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

A 100% of the booking amount is refundable (actual stay charge is apply)

Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) 整洁而精心设计，拥有传统的泰式洋房和小木屋，在美丽的花园和海滨环境中散布着原始的泰式家具。度假村靠近国家公园、热带雨林和瀑布，是大自然爱好者的天堂。在世界十大潜水点之一的斯米兰岛进行水肺潜水或浮潜，可以梦想成真。露天餐厅、池畔酒吧和舒缓的水疗中心是这里提供的一些绝佳设施。除了已经愉快的假期之外，客人还可以在村子里购物，或者只是四处逛逛，欣赏该地区的景点和声音。无论您出于何种原因入住，考拉克班达里度假村及水疗中心 (SHA Plus+) 都会让您满意。

如果您是考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

26/25 Moo 7, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

热门过滤器

