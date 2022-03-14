Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
由于位置在选择理想酒店方面起着关键作用，X10 Khaolak Resort 位于 Khao Lak 的 Bang La On 地区的优越位置，介于 Khao Lak 中心和 Bang Niang 市场之间。体验热带度假奢华的自然环境，激发您活在当下的灵感。在金色的沙滩上寻找幸福，在安达曼海清澈湛蓝的海水中玩耍。
X10 Khaolak Resort 度假村拥有丰富的水疗和健身设施、5 个游泳池、各种美食选择和专门的儿童俱乐部。所有这些与顶级安全和舒适设施相结合，即使是最挑剔的旅客也能满意，让您和您的亲人在完全宁静的环境中放松身心。