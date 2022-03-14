PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

X10 考拉克度假村 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.2
通过
365条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
X10 Khaolak Resort - Image 0
X10 Khaolak Resort - Image 1
X10 Khaolak Resort - Image 2
X10 Khaolak Resort - Image 3
X10 Khaolak Resort - Image 4
X10 Khaolak Resort - Image 5
+39 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

由于位置在选择理想酒店方面起着关键作用，X10 Khaolak Resort 位于 Khao Lak 的 Bang La On 地区的优越位置，介于 Khao Lak 中心和 Bang Niang 市场之间。体验热带度假奢华的自然环境，激发您活在当下的灵感。在金色的沙滩上寻找幸福，在安达曼海清澈湛蓝的海水中玩耍。

X10 Khaolak Resort 度假村拥有丰富的水疗和健身设施、5 个游泳池、各种美食选择和专门的儿童俱乐部。所有这些与顶级安全和舒适设施相结合，即使是最挑剔的旅客也能满意，让您和您的亲人在完全宁静的环境中放松身心。

便利设施/功能

  • 适合家庭的度假村
SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是X10 考拉克度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 X10 考拉克度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

38/9 Moo 6, Petchakasem Road, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

卡塔塔尼度假村金沙考拉克
8.8

1583 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村沙滩上的叶子
8.5

460 评论
฿-1
考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心
8.8

621 评论
฿-1
拉贝拉考拉克
9.2

1770 评论
฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1

669 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村考拉克水域
8.8

732 评论
฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - 仅限成人
8.8

312 评论
฿-1
卡萨德拉弗洛拉酒店
9.1

372 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU