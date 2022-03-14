PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - 仅限成人 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
通过
312条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only - Image 0
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only - Image 1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only - Image 2
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only - Image 3
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only - Image 4
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only - Image 5
+36 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort 位于考拉克海滩最好的海滨之一，是一家非凡的专属度假酒店，非常适合喜欢在轻松且无儿童的环境中度过热带假期的挑剔旅客。

其自然的优雅、经典的热带海滩魅力和马来风格的泰式风格使这家酒店与众不同。酒店不仅是情侣或度蜜月的人的绝佳度假胜地，也是寻求浪漫之旅的父母和寻求在旅行中结交新朋友的成年单身人士的绝佳选择。在考拉克的热带海滩景观中享受应得的、没有孩子的度假胜地，或者在附近考拉克市中心的购物和夜生活中增添一点乐趣。

您在热带度假中可能想要的一切都近在咫尺。

便利设施/功能

  • 仅限成人政策：客人必须年满 16 岁。
SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - 仅限成人的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - 仅限成人
查看所有评论

地址/地图

26/15 Moo 7, Petchkasem Road, Khuk Khak Takuapa,, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5

114 评论
฿-1
考拉班达里度假村及水疗中心
8.8

621 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村金沙考拉克
8.8

1583 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村沙滩上的叶子
8.5

460 评论
฿-1
X10 考拉克度假村
9.2

365 评论
฿-1
拉贝拉考拉克
9.2

1770 评论
฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1

669 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村考拉克水域
8.8

732 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU