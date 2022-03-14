Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort 位于考拉克海滩最好的海滨之一，是一家非凡的专属度假酒店，非常适合喜欢在轻松且无儿童的环境中度过热带假期的挑剔旅客。
其自然的优雅、经典的热带海滩魅力和马来风格的泰式风格使这家酒店与众不同。酒店不仅是情侣或度蜜月的人的绝佳度假胜地，也是寻求浪漫之旅的父母和寻求在旅行中结交新朋友的成年单身人士的绝佳选择。在考拉克的热带海滩景观中享受应得的、没有孩子的度假胜地，或者在附近考拉克市中心的购物和夜生活中增添一点乐趣。
您在热带度假中可能想要的一切都近在咫尺。