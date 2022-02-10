카오락 팜 비치 리조트 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Khaolak Palm Beach Resort(SHA Plus+)는 때묻지 않은 안다만 해안에 위치하고 있으며 푸켓 공항에서 차로 50분 거리에 있습니다. 3.5성급 해변가 리조트에는 아름답게 조경된 정원, 목조 태국 빌라 및 온 가족이 즐길 수 있는 활동이 있습니다. 세탁 서비스, 투어 데스크, 자동차/오토바이 대여, 인터넷 접속, 룸 서비스 외에도 리조트에는 자쿠지와 어린이 수영장이 있는 2개의 야외 수영장과 손님들이 다양한 마사지와 바디를 즐길 수 있는 Mookda Spa가 있습니다. 치료. 야외 활동에는 스노클링 여행, 정글 트레킹, 산악 자전거 타기, 윈드서핑, 코끼리 트레킹 등이 있습니다. 식사 및 엔터테인먼트 옵션에는 야외 레스토랑, 로비 바, 스윔업 풀 바가 있습니다. 카오락 팜 비치 리조트(SHA Plus+) 예약을 계속하려면 보안 온라인 양식에 도착 및 출발 날짜를 입력하십시오.

