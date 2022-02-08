BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
2454 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+23 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY
100% ANZAHLUNG

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 18 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok , und Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

• The rate is prepayment with non-refundable after receiving booking confirmation within 72 hours, guests are allowed to modify the reservation at least 72 hours prior to arrival day. • Hotel allowed guests to refund only if guests are unable to travel by Covid-19 positive detectable, flight cancellation or Visa Denial with an official document issued by the concerned department.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 30
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 30
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite King Bed 46
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite Twin 46
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich

Whether here for business or leisure, at Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune, the hotel is located on Ratchadaphisek Road, in Bangkok’s new Central Business District, with the MRT Rama 9 subway station right at our doorstep. Perfectly situated for exploring one of the world’s most exciting cities, the Airport Rail Link Terminal, the BTS Skytrain inter-change, the Asoke-Sukhumvit commercial area, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) are all within three stops.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Overnight stay accommodation.
  • 24-hour check-in and check-out flexibility.
  • 1 meal selection (breakfast, lunch or dinner) served in the room.
  • Rates are inclusive of a 10% service charge and 7% VAT.
  • One-way transfer service from the airport to Piyavate Hospital (RT-PCR Test), then drop off at the hotel on arrival.
  • One-time RT-PCR test at the hospital on arrival on DAY 1 or One-time RT-PCR test at Hotel on DAY 5 (Depending on the package).
  • Bio-zone Air care unit equipped in-room.
  • Complimentary access to WIFI internet.
  • 20% discount off in-room dining
ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

1 Rachadaphisek Road, Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
815 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
1762 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU