Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Das Hotel erhält 18 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok , und Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy • The rate is prepayment with non-refundable after receiving booking confirmation within 72 hours, guests are allowed to modify the reservation at least 72 hours prior to arrival day. • Hotel allowed guests to refund only if guests are unable to travel by Covid-19 positive detectable, flight cancellation or Visa Denial with an official document issued by the concerned department.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe King Room 30 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften ฿ 5.000 Kaution

Badewanne

Verbindungsraum

Fitness erlaubt

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 30 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften ฿ 5.000 Kaution

Badewanne

Verbindungsraum

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite King Bed 46 m² ฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften ฿ 5.000 Kaution

Badewanne

Familiensuiten

Fitness erlaubt

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Arbeitsbereich Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite Twin 46 m² ฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften ฿ 5.000 Kaution

Badewanne

Kaffeemaschine

Familiensuiten

Fitness erlaubt

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Arbeitsbereich

Whether here for business or leisure, at Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune, the hotel is located on Ratchadaphisek Road, in Bangkok’s new Central Business District, with the MRT Rama 9 subway station right at our doorstep. Perfectly situated for exploring one of the world’s most exciting cities, the Airport Rail Link Terminal, the BTS Skytrain inter-change, the Asoke-Sukhumvit commercial area, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) are all within three stops.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung Overnight stay accommodation.

24-hour check-in and check-out flexibility.

1 meal selection (breakfast, lunch or dinner) served in the room.

Rates are inclusive of a 10% service charge and 7% VAT.

One-way transfer service from the airport to Piyavate Hospital (RT-PCR Test), then drop off at the hotel on arrival.

One-time RT-PCR test at the hospital on arrival on DAY 1 or One-time RT-PCR test at Hotel on DAY 5 (Depending on the package).

Bio-zone Air care unit equipped in-room.

Complimentary access to WIFI internet.

20% discount off in-room dining

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels

Ergebnis 0.0 /5 Nicht bewertet Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen Bewertung 0 Ausgezeichnet 0 Sehr gut 0 Durchschnittlich 0 Arm 0 Schrecklich Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden. ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN Wenn Sie ein Gast bei, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.