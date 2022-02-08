BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

2454レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+23 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 18最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にGrand Fortune Hotel Bangkok 直接連絡し、 Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkokが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

• The rate is prepayment with non-refundable after receiving booking confirmation within 72 hours, guests are allowed to modify the reservation at least 72 hours prior to arrival day. • Hotel allowed guests to refund only if guests are unable to travel by Covid-19 positive detectable, flight cancellation or Visa Denial with an official document issued by the concerned department.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 30
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 30
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite King Bed 46
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite Twin 46
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • ファミリースイート
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース

Whether here for business or leisure, at Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune, the hotel is located on Ratchadaphisek Road, in Bangkok’s new Central Business District, with the MRT Rama 9 subway station right at our doorstep. Perfectly situated for exploring one of the world’s most exciting cities, the Airport Rail Link Terminal, the BTS Skytrain inter-change, the Asoke-Sukhumvit commercial area, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) are all within three stops.

アメニティ/機能

  • Overnight stay accommodation.
  • 24-hour check-in and check-out flexibility.
  • 1 meal selection (breakfast, lunch or dinner) served in the room.
  • Rates are inclusive of a 10% service charge and 7% VAT.
  • One-way transfer service from the airport to Piyavate Hospital (RT-PCR Test), then drop off at the hotel on arrival.
  • One-time RT-PCR test at the hospital on arrival on DAY 1 or One-time RT-PCR test at Hotel on DAY 5 (Depending on the package).
  • Bio-zone Air care unit equipped in-room.
  • Complimentary access to WIFI internet.
  • 20% discount off in-room dining
すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

1 Rachadaphisek Road, Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
8.9
との評価
830 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
との評価
815 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
との評価
1762 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU