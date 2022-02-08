Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. このホテルは、 18最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にGrand Fortune Hotel Bangkok 直接連絡し、 Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkokが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy • The rate is prepayment with non-refundable after receiving booking confirmation within 72 hours, guests are allowed to modify the reservation at least 72 hours prior to arrival day. • Hotel allowed guests to refund only if guests are unable to travel by Covid-19 positive detectable, flight cancellation or Visa Denial with an official document issued by the concerned department.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe King Room 30 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 ฿5,000デポジット

バスタブ

コネクティングルーム

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

屋外施設

スイミングプール 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 30 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 ฿5,000デポジット

バスタブ

コネクティングルーム

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

屋外施設

スイミングプール 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite King Bed 46 m² ฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 ฿5,000デポジット

バスタブ

ファミリースイート

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

屋外施設

スイミングプール

作業スペース 最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite Twin 46 m² ฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 ฿5,000デポジット

バスタブ

コーヒーメーカー

ファミリースイート

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

屋外施設

スイミングプール

作業スペース

Whether here for business or leisure, at Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune, the hotel is located on Ratchadaphisek Road, in Bangkok’s new Central Business District, with the MRT Rama 9 subway station right at our doorstep. Perfectly situated for exploring one of the world’s most exciting cities, the Airport Rail Link Terminal, the BTS Skytrain inter-change, the Asoke-Sukhumvit commercial area, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) are all within three stops.

アメニティ/機能 Overnight stay accommodation.

24-hour check-in and check-out flexibility.

1 meal selection (breakfast, lunch or dinner) served in the room.

Rates are inclusive of a 10% service charge and 7% VAT.

One-way transfer service from the airport to Piyavate Hospital (RT-PCR Test), then drop off at the hotel on arrival.

One-time RT-PCR test at the hospital on arrival on DAY 1 or One-time RT-PCR test at Hotel on DAY 5 (Depending on the package).

Bio-zone Air care unit equipped in-room.

Complimentary access to WIFI internet.

20% discount off in-room dining

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。