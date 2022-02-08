Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy • The rate is prepayment with non-refundable after receiving booking confirmation within 72 hours, guests are allowed to modify the reservation at least 72 hours prior to arrival day. • Hotel allowed guests to refund only if guests are unable to travel by Covid-19 positive detectable, flight cancellation or Visa Denial with an official document issued by the concerned department.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe King Room 30 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

อ่างอาบน้ำ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 30 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

อ่างอาบน้ำ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite King Bed 46 m² ฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

อ่างอาบน้ำ

ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ

พื้นที่ทำงาน สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite Twin 46 m² ฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

อ่างอาบน้ำ

เครื่องชงกาแฟ

ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ

พื้นที่ทำงาน

Whether here for business or leisure, at Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune, the hotel is located on Ratchadaphisek Road, in Bangkok’s new Central Business District, with the MRT Rama 9 subway station right at our doorstep. Perfectly situated for exploring one of the world’s most exciting cities, the Airport Rail Link Terminal, the BTS Skytrain inter-change, the Asoke-Sukhumvit commercial area, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) are all within three stops.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Overnight stay accommodation.

24-hour check-in and check-out flexibility.

1 meal selection (breakfast, lunch or dinner) served in the room.

Rates are inclusive of a 10% service charge and 7% VAT.

One-way transfer service from the airport to Piyavate Hospital (RT-PCR Test), then drop off at the hotel on arrival.

One-time RT-PCR test at the hospital on arrival on DAY 1 or One-time RT-PCR test at Hotel on DAY 5 (Depending on the package).

Bio-zone Air care unit equipped in-room.

Complimentary access to WIFI internet.

20% discount off in-room dining

