Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy • The rate is prepayment with non-refundable after receiving booking confirmation within 72 hours, guests are allowed to modify the reservation at least 72 hours prior to arrival day. • Hotel allowed guests to refund only if guests are unable to travel by Covid-19 positive detectable, flight cancellation or Visa Denial with an official document issued by the concerned department.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe King Room 30 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 ฿ 5,000 보증금

목욕통

커넥팅 룸

피트니스 허용

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

야외 시설

수영장 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 30 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 ฿ 5,000 보증금

목욕통

커넥팅 룸

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

야외 시설

수영장 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite King Bed 46 m² ฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 ฿ 5,000 보증금

목욕통

패밀리 스위트

피트니스 허용

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

야외 시설

수영장

작업 공간 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite Twin 46 m² ฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 ฿ 5,000 보증금

목욕통

커피 머신

패밀리 스위트

피트니스 허용

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

야외 시설

수영장

작업 공간

Whether here for business or leisure, at Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune, the hotel is located on Ratchadaphisek Road, in Bangkok’s new Central Business District, with the MRT Rama 9 subway station right at our doorstep. Perfectly situated for exploring one of the world’s most exciting cities, the Airport Rail Link Terminal, the BTS Skytrain inter-change, the Asoke-Sukhumvit commercial area, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) are all within three stops.

어메니티 / 특징 Overnight stay accommodation.

24-hour check-in and check-out flexibility.

1 meal selection (breakfast, lunch or dinner) served in the room.

Rates are inclusive of a 10% service charge and 7% VAT.

One-way transfer service from the airport to Piyavate Hospital (RT-PCR Test), then drop off at the hotel on arrival.

One-time RT-PCR test at the hospital on arrival on DAY 1 or One-time RT-PCR test at Hotel on DAY 5 (Depending on the package).

Bio-zone Air care unit equipped in-room.

Complimentary access to WIFI internet.

20% discount off in-room dining

