BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

2454 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+23 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 18 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

• The rate is prepayment with non-refundable after receiving booking confirmation within 72 hours, guests are allowed to modify the reservation at least 72 hours prior to arrival day. • Hotel allowed guests to refund only if guests are unable to travel by Covid-19 positive detectable, flight cancellation or Visa Denial with an official document issued by the concerned department.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 30
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 30
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite King Bed 46
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 목욕통
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Suite Twin 46
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간

Whether here for business or leisure, at Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune, the hotel is located on Ratchadaphisek Road, in Bangkok’s new Central Business District, with the MRT Rama 9 subway station right at our doorstep. Perfectly situated for exploring one of the world’s most exciting cities, the Airport Rail Link Terminal, the BTS Skytrain inter-change, the Asoke-Sukhumvit commercial area, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) are all within three stops.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Overnight stay accommodation.
  • 24-hour check-in and check-out flexibility.
  • 1 meal selection (breakfast, lunch or dinner) served in the room.
  • Rates are inclusive of a 10% service charge and 7% VAT.
  • One-way transfer service from the airport to Piyavate Hospital (RT-PCR Test), then drop off at the hotel on arrival.
  • One-time RT-PCR test at the hospital on arrival on DAY 1 or One-time RT-PCR test at Hotel on DAY 5 (Depending on the package).
  • Bio-zone Air care unit equipped in-room.
  • Complimentary access to WIFI internet.
  • 20% discount off in-room dining
모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

1 Rachadaphisek Road, Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
평가
815 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
평가
1116 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
평가
1762 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU