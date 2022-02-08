Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy • The rate is prepayment with non-refundable after receiving booking confirmation within 72 hours, guests are allowed to modify the reservation at least 72 hours prior to arrival day. • Hotel allowed guests to refund only if guests are unable to travel by Covid-19 positive detectable, flight cancellation or Visa Denial with an official document issued by the concerned department.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe King Room 30 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room 30 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite King Bed 46 m² ฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Suite Twin 46 m² ฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

Whether here for business or leisure, at Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune, the hotel is located on Ratchadaphisek Road, in Bangkok’s new Central Business District, with the MRT Rama 9 subway station right at our doorstep. Perfectly situated for exploring one of the world’s most exciting cities, the Airport Rail Link Terminal, the BTS Skytrain inter-change, the Asoke-Sukhumvit commercial area, and Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) are all within three stops.

Voorzieningen / functies Overnight stay accommodation.

24-hour check-in and check-out flexibility.

1 meal selection (breakfast, lunch or dinner) served in the room.

Rates are inclusive of a 10% service charge and 7% VAT.

One-way transfer service from the airport to Piyavate Hospital (RT-PCR Test), then drop off at the hotel on arrival.

One-time RT-PCR test at the hospital on arrival on DAY 1 or One-time RT-PCR test at Hotel on DAY 5 (Depending on the package).

Bio-zone Air care unit equipped in-room.

Complimentary access to WIFI internet.

20% discount off in-room dining

