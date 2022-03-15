Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
无论您是旅游者还是商务出差，Buk inn Hotel 都是您到访普吉岛的绝佳住宿选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店提供每日清洁服务、出租车服务、公共区域的无线网络连接、停车场、家庭房。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。在部分客房内，客人可以找到免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、床单、私人入口和沙发。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在 Buk inn Hotel 体验专业服务和各种特色的迷人融合。