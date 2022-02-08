PHUKET TEST & GO

阿玛琳苏梅酒店 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.6
通过
241条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
50% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系阿玛琳苏梅酒店以优先方式，以及阿玛琳苏梅酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Full refund with at least 5 days notification prior to arrival date.

Amarin Samui Hotel 是您回家后会真正感觉良好的地方。那是因为阿玛琳苏梅酒店采用了保护环境和节约能源的技术。至于实际入住阿玛琳苏梅酒店的体验，离查汶夜生活区有点远，但有接送服务，距离湄南海滩和岛上唯一的高尔夫球场只有几分钟的路程。 46 间客房的标准设施包括无线网络连接和 DVD/VCD 播放器。使用我们的安全在线表格在阿玛琳苏梅岛酒店预订变得如此简单。只需输入您的日期并单击。

便利设施/功能

  • Hotel Features
  • * Lobby
  • * Restaurant
  • * Roof top swimming pool
  • * Laundry service
  • * Bar
  • * Fitness
  • Room Amenities
  • * Essential toiletries, bath gel, shampoo, conditioners, cotton wools, soap
  • * Premium linen - incl. 500 thread count bed sheets, duvet and extra pillows
  • * Towels - body, hand, facial
  • * Air condition - individually controlled (regularly serviced, cleaned and sanitized)
  • * USB ports built-in so you can charge your mobile phones with no adaptor needed
  • * Working table
  • * 2 complimentary bottles of drinking water replenished daily
  • * Tea and coffee making facilities (supplies of tea bags, coffees replenished daily)
  • * Smart TV
  • * High speed fibre optic internet on wifi connectivity both in-room and public area
  • Optional Services
  • * Scooter rental (for your own leisure of going around and explore koh samui)
  • * Tour programmes - book some great activities, incl. nearby islands
地址/地图

12/71 Moo 1, T. Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

