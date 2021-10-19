Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Fair House Villas 别墅和水疗苏梅岛 SHA 认证和 SHA+ 认证位于湄南海滩的椰子林中，是度过特殊假期和享受天堂美景的理想场所。在郁郁葱葱的热带花园和椰子种植园中，您会发现通风宽敞的泰南风格洋房，这些洋房经过精心建造，与周围的自然环境相协调。从这里，客人可以轻松抵达渔人村和 Lomprayah 高速渡轮。高尔夫爱好者步行 30 分钟即可到达 Santiburi 高尔夫度假村。从酒店内的餐厅和游泳池以及酒店自己的私人海滩可以看到令人难以置信的景色。在您入住期间，享受水疗、按摩理疗和烧烤设施的乐趣。由于可用的汽车租赁和班车服务，可以轻松地四处游览。 24 小时前台可以安排旅游，商务中心和会议设施可用于举办私人或公司活动。
5.0 Garden Villa
- the staff are all helpful and pleasant
- the food is good
- Location
The resort was great. The facilities were all working and good. I was well taken care off when I stayed in Fairhouse. I had a good time spending the first few days of my quarantine at this hotel.
4.2 Beach Front Pool Villa
better food choice,,,,the place was to overpriced .......... did have a great view ....... front deck was a great help
4.4 Garden Villa
- A great way to visit Thailand without spending two weeks in a hotel room
- It takes a lot of work to get the COE to visit Thailand
I was spending one week at the Fairhouse Vikkas and Spa as my SHA++ hotel on Koh Samui. Despite I had to spend one week in the resort it went fairly quick. Nice beach, nice pool and super nice staff in the restaurant. I can recommend to stay there