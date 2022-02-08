Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy Full refund with at least 5 days notification prior to arrival date.

โรงแรมอมรินทร์สมุยเป็นสถานที่ที่คุณจะรู้สึกดีจริง ๆ ที่ได้ไปนานหลังจากที่คุณกลับบ้าน นั่นเป็นเพราะโรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย ใช้เทคโนโลยีเพื่อปกป้องสิ่งแวดล้อมและประหยัดพลังงาน ในแง่ของประสบการณ์การเข้าพักจริงที่โรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย นั้นอยู่ค่อนข้างไกลจากสถานบันเทิงยามค่ำคืนเฉวง แต่มีบริการรถรับส่ง และหาดแม่น้ำและสนามกอล์ฟแห่งเดียวของเกาะก็อยู่ห่างออกไปเพียงไม่กี่นาที สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกมาตรฐานใน 46 ห้อง ได้แก่ อินเทอร์เน็ต Wi-Fi และเครื่องเล่นดีวีดี/วีซีดี การจองโรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย ทำได้ง่ายๆ ด้วยแบบฟอร์มออนไลน์ที่เชื่อถือได้ของเรา เพียงป้อนวันที่ของคุณและคลิก

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Hotel Features

* Lobby

* Restaurant

* Roof top swimming pool

* Laundry service

* Bar

* Fitness

Room Amenities

* Essential toiletries, bath gel, shampoo, conditioners, cotton wools, soap

* Premium linen - incl. 500 thread count bed sheets, duvet and extra pillows

* Towels - body, hand, facial

* Air condition - individually controlled (regularly serviced, cleaned and sanitized)

* USB ports built-in so you can charge your mobile phones with no adaptor needed

* Working table

* 2 complimentary bottles of drinking water replenished daily

* Tea and coffee making facilities (supplies of tea bags, coffees replenished daily)

* Smart TV

* High speed fibre optic internet on wifi connectivity both in-room and public area

Optional Services

* Scooter rental (for your own leisure of going around and explore koh samui)

* Tour programmes - book some great activities, incl. nearby islands

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง