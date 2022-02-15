PHUKET TEST & GO

孟苏梅岛温泉度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.6
通过
855条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系孟苏梅岛温泉度假村以优先方式，以及孟苏梅岛温泉度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Muang Samui Spa Resort 位于苏梅岛东海岸，坐落在查汶海滩的白色沙滩上，风景如画。该物业距苏梅岛国际机场仅 3 公里或 10 分钟车程，距纳通市和渡轮码头 25 公里。它远离最嘈杂的区域，但距离您无法轻松参与其中。客人很难挑剔这个度假村的一流美食、健身房，而且靠近该地区一些较好的海滨。令人印象深刻的泰国南部装饰和乐于助人的员工使这里成为理想的地点。当您在苏梅岛度假村预订时，请选择您的停留日期，并请填满我们的安全的在线预订表格。

便利设施/功能

  • One Restaurant and one bar on the beach
  • Free internet WIFI thoughout the hotel
  • Custermer Service
  • Welcome drink on arrival
  • Wake up call service
  • One outdoor swimming pool
  • Individually controlled air - conditions
  • Wide screen LCD-TV, satellite channel
  • Sofa in guest room
  • Mini Fridge and mini bar
  • Coffee and tea making facilities
  • Whirpool Jacuzzi
  • Safety deposit box
  • Hairdryer
  • Bathrobes
  • Slipppers
  • Towel
  • Bathrooms amenitues
地址/地图

13/1 Moo 2, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

