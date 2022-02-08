Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Amarin Samui Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Amarin Samui Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Full refund with at least 5 days notification prior to arrival date.

아마린 사무이 호텔은 집에 돌아온 후에도 오래도록 기분이 좋아지는 그런 곳입니다. 아마린 사무이 호텔은 환경을 보호하고 에너지를 절약하는 기술을 사용했기 때문입니다. 아마린 사무이 호텔에서의 실제 숙박 경험은 차웽의 유흥가에서 조금 떨어져 있지만 셔틀 서비스가 제공되며 매남 해변과 섬의 유일한 골프 코스가 말 그대로 몇 분 거리에 있습니다. 46개 객실의 표준 기능에는 Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속 및 DVD/VCD 플레이어가 포함됩니다. 보안 온라인 양식을 사용하여 아마린 사무이 호텔을 쉽게 예약할 수 있습니다. 날짜를 입력하고 클릭하기만 하면 됩니다.

어메니티 / 특징 Hotel Features

* Lobby

* Restaurant

* Roof top swimming pool

* Laundry service

* Bar

* Fitness

Room Amenities

* Essential toiletries, bath gel, shampoo, conditioners, cotton wools, soap

* Premium linen - incl. 500 thread count bed sheets, duvet and extra pillows

* Towels - body, hand, facial

* Air condition - individually controlled (regularly serviced, cleaned and sanitized)

* USB ports built-in so you can charge your mobile phones with no adaptor needed

* Working table

* 2 complimentary bottles of drinking water replenished daily

* Tea and coffee making facilities (supplies of tea bags, coffees replenished daily)

* Smart TV

* High speed fibre optic internet on wifi connectivity both in-room and public area

Optional Services

* Scooter rental (for your own leisure of going around and explore koh samui)

* Tour programmes - book some great activities, incl. nearby islands

