Total deposit amount less 7% processing and bank fees incurred will be refunded for cancellation before 3 days prior to date. If cancelled less than 3 days prior to date 50% of total booking will be charged.
苏梅岛正迅速成为泰国游客最受欢迎的地方。班查汶海滩度假村及水疗中心位于机场附近，靠近您需要的所有购物场所和便利设施。有独栋别墅、平房或高级建筑客房可供选择，这家三星级酒店一定有适合您要求的客房。这家海滨酒店拥有如此优雅的空间，物超所值。无论您是想在泳池边休息还是在水疗中心放松，这个空间都应有尽有。在我们安全的在线表格中选择您的旅行日期，点击并提交，然后在班查汶海滩度假村享受您的住宿。