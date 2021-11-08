SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

班查汶海滩度假村及水疗中心 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.5
通过
1073条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+22 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Total deposit amount less 7% processing and bank fees incurred will be refunded for cancellation before 3 days prior to date. If cancelled less than 3 days prior to date 50% of total booking will be charged.

苏梅岛正迅速成为泰国游客最受欢迎的地方。班查汶海滩度假村及水疗中心位于机场附近，靠近您需要的所有购物场所和便利设施。有独栋别墅、平房或高级建筑客房可供选择，这家三星级酒店一定有适合您要求的客房。这家海滨酒店拥有如此优雅的空间，物超所值。无论您是想在泳池边休息还是在水疗中心放松，这个空间都应有尽有。在我们安全的在线表格中选择您的旅行日期，点击并提交，然后在班查汶海滩度假村享受您的住宿。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.8/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是班查汶海滩度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 班查汶海滩度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

🇬🇧Mr. Paul McCafferty

评论于 08/11/2021
到达 30/10/2021
4.8 Beach Front Suite
正数
  • Lovely and clean resort
  • Very friendly and helpful staff
  • Central location
负面的
  • None

Many thanks to the friendly and helpful staff, who made our stay special and helped us with the sandbox requirements. The resort is lovely and clean, and we felt at home throughout.

地址/地图

90/ 1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

孟苏梅岛温泉度假村
8.6

855 评论
฿-1
OZO 查汶苏梅岛
8.7

1188 评论
฿-1
阿玛瑞苏梅岛
8.6

1152 评论
฿-1
皇家孟苏梅岛别墅
8.4

673 评论
฿-1
Samaya Bura 海滩度假村 - 苏梅岛
7.7

641 评论
฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa 苏梅岛
8.3

606 评论
฿-1
阿玛琳苏梅酒店
7.6

241 评论
฿-1
小天堂度假村
8.5

190 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU