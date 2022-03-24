Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
在这个度假村，您可以从自己的阳台上欣赏一览无余的海景，在度假村的游泳池周围啜饮鸡尾酒，或者只是打瞌睡，梦想天堂。 Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui 提供摩托车和汽车租赁服务，这是探索该岛及其众多海滩的最佳方式。水上运动、潜水和高尔夫是受欢迎的活动，但岛上还提供蹦极、烹饪课程和冥想。位于苏梅岛最美丽的海滩之一拉迈，所有客房都反映了传统泰式建筑的迷人现代风格。度假村的保姆设施和儿童游泳池欢迎家庭入住。对于年长的客人，酒店提供鸡尾酒吧、互联网接入和往返机场的班车服务。酒店提供全方位的服务和设施，确保客人获得真正的泰国和热带风情。