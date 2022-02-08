PHUKET TEST & GO

Amarin Samui Hotel - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.6

241レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Amarin Samui Hotel - Image 0
Amarin Samui Hotel - Image 1
Amarin Samui Hotel - Image 2
Amarin Samui Hotel - Image 3
Amarin Samui Hotel - Image 4
Amarin Samui Hotel - Image 5
+41 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
50% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にAmarin Samui Hotel 直接連絡し、 Amarin Samui Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Full refund with at least 5 days notification prior to arrival date.

アマリンサムイホテルは、家に帰ってからずっと行ってもいい場所です。これは、アマリンサムイホテルが環境を保護し、エネルギーを節約するための技術を採用しているためです。アマリンサムイホテルに実際に滞在した経験に関しては、チャウエンのナイトライフから少し離れていますが、シャトルサービスが利用可能で、メナムビーチと島で唯一のゴルフコースは文字通り数分です。 46室の標準機能には、Wi-FiインターネットアクセスとDVD / VCDプレーヤーが含まれます。アマリンサムイホテルの予約は、安全なオンラインフォームで簡単に行えます。日付を入力してクリックするだけです。

アメニティ/機能

  • Hotel Features
  • * Lobby
  • * Restaurant
  • * Roof top swimming pool
  • * Laundry service
  • * Bar
  • * Fitness
  • Room Amenities
  • * Essential toiletries, bath gel, shampoo, conditioners, cotton wools, soap
  • * Premium linen - incl. 500 thread count bed sheets, duvet and extra pillows
  • * Towels - body, hand, facial
  • * Air condition - individually controlled (regularly serviced, cleaned and sanitized)
  • * USB ports built-in so you can charge your mobile phones with no adaptor needed
  • * Working table
  • * 2 complimentary bottles of drinking water replenished daily
  • * Tea and coffee making facilities (supplies of tea bags, coffees replenished daily)
  • * Smart TV
  • * High speed fibre optic internet on wifi connectivity both in-room and public area
  • Optional Services
  • * Scooter rental (for your own leisure of going around and explore koh samui)
  • * Tour programmes - book some great activities, incl. nearby islands
すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Amarin Samui Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Amarin Samui Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

12/71 Moo 1, T. Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

フェアハウスヴィラズアンドスパサムイ
8.3
との評価
606 レビュー
から ฿-1
バーンチャウエンビーチリゾート＆スパ
8.5
との評価
1073 レビュー
から ฿-1
OZOチャウエンサムイ
8.7
との評価
1188 レビュー
から ฿-1
ムアンサムイスパリゾート
8.6
との評価
855 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
との評価
1152 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロイヤルムアンサムイヴィラズ
8.4
との評価
673 レビュー
から ฿-1
リトルパラダイスリゾート
8.5
との評価
190 レビュー
から ฿-1
パリタロッジ
8.8
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU