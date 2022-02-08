Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Full refund with at least 5 days notification prior to arrival date.

アマリンサムイホテルは、家に帰ってからずっと行ってもいい場所です。これは、アマリンサムイホテルが環境を保護し、エネルギーを節約するための技術を採用しているためです。アマリンサムイホテルに実際に滞在した経験に関しては、チャウエンのナイトライフから少し離れていますが、シャトルサービスが利用可能で、メナムビーチと島で唯一のゴルフコースは文字通り数分です。 46室の標準機能には、Wi-FiインターネットアクセスとDVD / VCDプレーヤーが含まれます。アマリンサムイホテルの予約は、安全なオンラインフォームで簡単に行えます。日付を入力してクリックするだけです。

アメニティ/機能 Hotel Features

* Lobby

* Restaurant

* Roof top swimming pool

* Laundry service

* Bar

* Fitness

Room Amenities

* Essential toiletries, bath gel, shampoo, conditioners, cotton wools, soap

* Premium linen - incl. 500 thread count bed sheets, duvet and extra pillows

* Towels - body, hand, facial

* Air condition - individually controlled (regularly serviced, cleaned and sanitized)

* USB ports built-in so you can charge your mobile phones with no adaptor needed

* Working table

* 2 complimentary bottles of drinking water replenished daily

* Tea and coffee making facilities (supplies of tea bags, coffees replenished daily)

* Smart TV

* High speed fibre optic internet on wifi connectivity both in-room and public area

Optional Services

* Scooter rental (for your own leisure of going around and explore koh samui)

* Tour programmes - book some great activities, incl. nearby islands

