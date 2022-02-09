Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort in a prioritized manner, and The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort will directly collect payment from you.

The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort is a distinct addition to Khao Lak and a smart choice for travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 0.3 Km away. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Armani Suits International, Lampi Waterfall, Mark One Tailor. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, games room. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Khao Lak.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels