PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
rating with
732 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort - Image 0
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort - Image 1
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort - Image 2
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort - Image 3
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort - Image 4
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort - Image 5
+27 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
20% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort in a prioritized manner, and The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort will directly collect payment from you.

The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort is a distinct addition to Khao Lak and a smart choice for travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 0.3 Km away. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Armani Suits International, Lampi Waterfall, Mark One Tailor. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, games room. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Khao Lak.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

67/238, Moo 5, Kukkak, Takua Pa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
rating with
1770 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa de La Flora Hotel
9.1
rating with
372 reviews
From ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
rating with
737 reviews
From ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
rating with
365 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
rating with
1583 reviews
From ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands by Katathani Resort
8.5
rating with
460 reviews
From ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Adults Only
8.8
rating with
678 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU