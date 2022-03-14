PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

X10 Khaolak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.2
rating with
365 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

As location plays a key role in choosing the ideal hotel, X10 Khaolak Resort is situated in a premium location in the Bang La On area of Khao Lak between Khao Lak Center and Bang Niang Market. Experience the natural surroundings of tropical escape luxury, where you are inspired to live in the moment. Find your bliss on golden sand beaches, and play in the clear-blue waters of the Andaman sea.

X10 Khaolak Resort features extensive spa and fitness facilities, 5 swimming pools, a variety of gourmet dining options, and a dedicated kids club. All that combined with top-of-the-line safety and comforts that satisfy even the most discerning travelers, allowing you and your loved ones to relax in complete tranquility.

Amenities / Features

  • Family -friendly Resort
Address / Map

38/9 Moo 6, Petchakasem Road, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

