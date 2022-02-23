PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Phang-nga
Updated on February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Casa de La Flora Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Casa de La Flora Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Casa de La Flora comprises 36 contemporary slate-grey cube villas which come in eightcategories and are designed to allow guests to experience the environment from inside out, with large glass facades that widen the perspective when looking out to Cerulean Ocean. All villas offer a range of modern comforrts for design and luxury lovers, complemented byunrivaled service. To guarantee greatest comfort, only king-size bed is provided in every villa.

Amenities / Features

  • RESTAURANT - La Aranya Restaurant
  • SPA - Spa La Casa
  • POOL BAR
  • FITNESS
  • LIBRARY
  • IN-ROOM Services:
  • Villa host's service - available for guest who stay in Beachfront Pool Villa and Beachfront Suite Pool Villa
  • Complimentary mini-bar replenished daily
  • Wi-Fi internet access
  • A selection of pillows
  • King-size bed
  • Evening turndown service
  • Espresso machine
Address / Map

67/213 Moo 5, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

