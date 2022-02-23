Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Casa de La Flora comprises 36 contemporary slate-grey cube villas which come in eightcategories and are designed to allow guests to experience the environment from inside out, with large glass facades that widen the perspective when looking out to Cerulean Ocean. All villas offer a range of modern comforrts for design and luxury lovers, complemented byunrivaled service. To guarantee greatest comfort, only king-size bed is provided in every villa.

Amenities / Features RESTAURANT - La Aranya Restaurant

SPA - Spa La Casa

POOL BAR

FITNESS

LIBRARY

IN-ROOM Services:

Villa host's service - available for guest who stay in Beachfront Pool Villa and Beachfront Suite Pool Villa

Complimentary mini-bar replenished daily

Wi-Fi internet access

A selection of pillows

King-size bed

Evening turndown service

Espresso machine

