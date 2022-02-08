Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort in a prioritized manner, and The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort will directly collect payment from you.

If guests wish to stay from 1 Dec 2021 onwards, please click booking button and make an inquiry direct with the hotel. Inspired by the love for nature, The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort (SHA Plus+) is a gateway to a true rest and an ultimate holiday experience with its celebration of serenity, space, and style. Set on the beautiful golden sands of Bang Thong Beach, you are brought up close to the shining blue waters, refreshing breeze, and pristine nature. The property is about 60 minutes from Phuket International Airport and is just a short walk to the lively center of Khao Lak where you will find a wide array of restaurants, bars, and shops. The resort boasts thoughtfully built and lavishly furnished rooms inspired by the rhythm of nature and presented in subtle, light color schemes. The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort (SHA Plus+) is simply an ideal beach resort for a special holiday.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels