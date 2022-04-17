Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, The Leaf on The Sands Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Khao Lak. Set 1.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Mark One Tailor, The Best Tailor, Khao Lak View Point. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Khao Lak hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service are just a few of the facilities that set The Leaf on The Sands Resort apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Leaf on The Sands Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Khao Lak.