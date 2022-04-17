PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Leaf on the Sands by Katathani Resort - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.5
rating with
460 reviews
Updated on April 17, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, The Leaf on The Sands Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Khao Lak. Set 1.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Mark One Tailor, The Best Tailor, Khao Lak View Point. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Khao Lak hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service are just a few of the facilities that set The Leaf on The Sands Resort apart from other hotels in the city. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Leaf on The Sands Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Khao Lak.

Address / Map

40, Moo 6, Kukkak, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

