La Vela Khao Lak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.2
rating with
1770 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the La Vela Khao Lak in a prioritized manner, and La Vela Khao Lak will directly collect payment from you.

Inspired by verdant tropical nature, a shimmering ocean, and rich cultural heritage of the ancient Takola seaport, La Vela is anchored on Khao Lak’s most serene stretch of beach, appropriately named Bang Niang. The truth is Khao Lak has long been one of the loveliest barefoot beach escapes in the South of Thailand.

This modern resort with its rustic charm welcomes visitors from around the world with a glowing hospitality, bringing back the beautiful traditions of the local people during the maritime trade era. Discover a haven of exquisite beachfront comfort, immerse yourself in our stunningly huge free-form swimming pool, dine with your loved one by candle light at our beach club, and awaken your spirit at our spa – what better way to spend a vacation in this beautiful destination?

Amenities / Features

  • SPA - Spa Qaqula
  • RESTAURANT - Spices Restaurant
  • CAFE & LIBRARY - Cotton Cafe & Library
  • BEACH CLUB - Kokulo Beach Club
  • KID'S CLUB - Petit Captain
  • BAR - Miner's Bar
  • SWIMMING POOL
  • FITNESS
Address / Map

98/9 Moo 5, Khuk Khak, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

