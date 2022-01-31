PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Ayara Villas Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.2
rating with
737 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Ayara Villas Hotel - Image 0
Ayara Villas Hotel - Image 1
Ayara Villas Hotel - Image 2
Ayara Villas Hotel - Image 3
Ayara Villas Hotel - Image 4
Ayara Villas Hotel - Image 5
+50 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
30% DEPOSIT
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Ayara Villas Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Ayara Villas Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Villa with Beach View 28
฿20,653 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,495 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,416 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,446 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,070 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 3 Adults
Family Villas Triple 32
฿23,053 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,895 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,816 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,846 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,170 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 2 Adults
Deluxe room 33
฿18,515 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,896 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,337 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,109 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,327 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 2 Adults
Double or Twin Room with Direct Pool Access 33
฿20,940 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,629 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,337 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,822 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults
Villa Tropical 33
฿19,575 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,725 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,050 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 3 Adults
Deluxe Triple Rooms 40
฿20,627 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,163 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,430 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,655 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,675 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 3 Adults
Family Triple Room 41
฿22,538 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,528 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,522 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,657 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,365 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 2 Adults
Family Deluxe Room 41
฿18,470 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,936 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,169 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,644 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,625 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 2 Adults
Family Room with Pool Access 41
฿20,896 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,668 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,555 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,535 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 4 Adults
Holiday House 47
฿37,280 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,657 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,846 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,401 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿16,045 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
Maximum of 4 Adults
Duplex Suite 130
฿37,814 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿30,039 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿26,151 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,597 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿16,154 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Coffee Machine
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Small Deposit

Ayara Villas Hotel, located in Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 5 km away, and it normally takes about 100 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Ayara Villas Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Lak. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, facilities for disabled guests, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park are just a few of the facilities that set Ayara Villas Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Ayara Villas Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Khao Lak.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Ayara Villas Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Ayara Villas Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇩🇪Dietmar Gerhard Krause

Reviewed on 31/01/2022
Arrived on 23/01/2022
5.0 Double or Twin Room with Direct Pool Access
Positives     
  • very good care
  • very friendly
  • very good organized
Negatives
  • ./.

After I was very afraid about the Sandbox-Regulations, I was happy to have the very friendly, helpful and absolutely reliable staff of the hotel. Also the organzsation at the Phuket International Airport was very friendly and helpful and very well organized.

Address / Map

53/2 Moo.5 T. Khukak, Takuapa, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Casa de La Flora Hotel
9.1
rating with
372 reviews
From ฿-1
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
rating with
732 reviews
From ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Adults Only
8.8
rating with
678 reviews
From ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
rating with
1770 reviews
From ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
rating with
365 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
rating with
1583 reviews
From ฿-1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas
9.2
rating with
377 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU