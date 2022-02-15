PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

La Flora Khao Lak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Only an hour away from Phuket International Airport, La Flora Khao Lak is a sustainable hideaway nestled in the shimmering sand of Bang Niang Beach. Our rooms are consciously designed with modern aesthetics for your comfort. We also integrated local elements into our unique accommodation to put you in touch with the beauty of Southern Thai tradition.

Facing the Andaman ocean, La Flora Khao Lak is ready to enhance your experience with our facilities and activities ranging from sea kayaking and coral reef snorkelling to sunset cocktails by the pool and delightful dinner on the beach. Although you might be thousands of kilometres far away from home, our top-notch service guarantees to make you feel right at home and that every one of your needs before and during your stay is immaculately taken care of.

Amenities / Features

  • RESTAURANT - Sire Beachfront Restaurant
  • SPA - Floranica Spa
  • BAR - Breeze Bar
  • POOL BAR
  • KID'S CLUB
  • FITNESS
  • LIBRARY
Address / Map

59/1 Moo 5, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Phang Nga 82220, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

