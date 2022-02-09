The Tint at Phuket Town Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, sightseeing, shopping district of Phuket, The Tint at Phuket Town Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 31.8 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Tint at Phuket Town Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 48 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make The Tint at Phuket Town Hotel your home away from home.