Enjoy a romantic getaway at Khao Lak’s The Sarojin (SHA Plus+), a gorgeous, award winning, luxury boutique resort set on a secluded 11km beach, providing year round swimming and water sports. The Similan & Surin Islands dive sanctuaries, forested national parks and Phang Nga Bay are nearby. The limits are only your imagination. No children under 10 years.

Amenities / Features All day a la carte breakfast with sparkling wine served until 6pm! (no alarm clock required)

Two restaurants, wine cellar, beach bar and a variety of extraordinary private dining experiences - by a candlelit jungle waterfall, a secluded white sand beach or your own private island,

Award winning spa - a rejuvenating spa massage lulled by the sounds of the Andaman Sea,

Bespoke private excursions - personal guides, jungle adventures complete with champagne, gourmet safari style lunches on a spectacular river bank or jungle setting, private charters on the luxury yacht Lady Sarojin

Thai cooking classes

25m x 25m infinity swimming pool

Complimentary use of sailing catamarans, topper, sea kayaks, windsurfs, paddle boards, mountain bikes, fitness centre; & Wi-Fi throughout the resort,

Complimentary return transfers to/from community projects supported by "The Sarojin Khao Lak Community Fund”

