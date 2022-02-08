PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.2
rating with
377 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas - Image 0
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas - Image 1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas - Image 2
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas - Image 3
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas - Image 4
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas in a prioritized manner, and Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas will directly collect payment from you.

Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas is the perfect beach getaway opened in December 2018. Found by the waters of a natural lagoon to one side and the pristine shores of Khao Lak's most stunning sunset beach to the other, this unique beachfront hotel is set in an enchanting place where two worlds meet. The pristine, newly built hotel covers three hectares of verdant grounds, and unusually each of the remarkably designed 69 luxury guest rooms, pool suites and beachfront villas offers spellbinding sea views.

Address / Map

79 Moo 3, Khuk Khak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

