The newly-opened Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak offers travelers a unique and tranquil beach getaway vacation. Located on the serene of Bangsak Beach. Inspired by Thailand’s riverside village, the beautiful beachfront GRAND MERCURE KHAO LAK BANGSAK resort set along the canal and surrounded by the traditional stylish Thai interior and exterior design and decoration such as your own jetty, wooden boat in the canal, beautiful painting of the beautiful beach morning glory flower and long tail boat. Indulge in a luxury of the authentic beauty of the Southern Thai culture in one of the all-new 195 rooms & suites with private terraces overlooking spectacular views of the canal, swimming pool, and tropical garden. This stylish Khao Lak resort has beach access, just a short walk across the bridge to the gorgeous Bangsak beach and the Andaman Sea, famous for its amazing sunsets.

Amenities / Features ROOM FACILITIES

49" LCD TV

Sofa

Mini bar

Electronic safety box

Walk-in rain shower or bathtub

Coﬀee and tea facilities

Satellite TV channels

Private balcony

Free Wi-Fi

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Patio

Green Mango

Soak Pool Bar

Room Service

FACILITIES & SERVICES

Garden Pool

Beach Pool

Kids Corner & Pool

Spa

Fitness Centre

Excursion & Tour Centre

Concierge & Limousine Services

