PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

สโรจิน - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.1
คะแนนจาก
229
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
The Sarojin - Image 0
The Sarojin - Image 1
The Sarojin - Image 2
The Sarojin - Image 3
The Sarojin - Image 4
The Sarojin - Image 5
+39 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
100% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ สโรจิน อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ สโรจิน จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

เพลิดเพลินกับการพักผ่อนแสนโรแมนติกที่ The Sarojin (SHA Plus+) ที่เขาหลัก ซึ่งตั้งอยู่บนหาดส่วนตัวระยะทาง 11 กิโลเมตร ที่ซึ่งผู้เข้าพักแต่ละแห่งให้ความเป็นส่วนตัวโดยข้ามลำธารและสวนส่วนตัวเข้ามา สวนที่มีภูมิทัศน์สวยงามเต็มไปด้วยผลไม้ป่า สมุนไพร และต้นไม้ในท้องถิ่น รีสอร์ทระดับ 5 ดาวแห่งนี้อยู่ใกล้กับสนามกอล์ฟ 18 หลุมสามแห่ง สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก ได้แก่ สระว่ายน้ำ สปา ฟิตเนส ร้านอาหารหลายแห่ง สนามหญ้าโครเก้ กีฬาทางน้ำ ห้องสมุด และเรือหรูสำหรับผู้เข้าพักโดยเฉพาะ หากต้องการสำรองห้องพักที่ The Sarojin (SHA Plus+) โปรดดำเนินการตามแบบฟอร์มการจองทางออนไลน์ที่เชื่อถือได้ของเรา

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • All day a la carte breakfast with sparkling wine served until 6pm! (no alarm clock required)
  • Two restaurants, wine cellar, beach bar and a variety of extraordinary private dining experiences - by a candlelit jungle waterfall, a secluded white sand beach or your own private island,
  • Award winning spa - a rejuvenating spa massage lulled by the sounds of the Andaman Sea,
  • Bespoke private excursions - personal guides, jungle adventures complete with champagne, gourmet safari style lunches on a spectacular river bank or jungle setting, private charters on the luxury yacht Lady Sarojin
  • Thai cooking classes
  • 25m x 25m infinity swimming pool
  • Complimentary use of sailing catamarans, topper, sea kayaks, windsurfs, paddle boards, mountain bikes, fitness centre; & Wi-Fi throughout the resort,
  • Complimentary return transfers to/from community projects supported by "The Sarojin Khao Lak Community Fund”
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ สโรจิน ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ สโรจิน
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

60 Moo 2 Kukkak, Takuapa, , Pakarang, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

แคนทารี บีช วิลล่า แอนด์ สวีท - เขาหลัก
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
448 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เทวาศรม เขาหลัก บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ วิลล่า
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
377 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมไอยรา วิลล่า
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
737 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมคาซ่า เดอ ลา ฟลอร่า
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
372 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ วอเตอร์ เขาหลัก บาย กะตะธานี รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
732 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลา ฟลอร่า เขาหลัก
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU