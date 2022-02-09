Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

เพลิดเพลินกับการพักผ่อนแสนโรแมนติกที่ The Sarojin (SHA Plus+) ที่เขาหลัก ซึ่งตั้งอยู่บนหาดส่วนตัวระยะทาง 11 กิโลเมตร ที่ซึ่งผู้เข้าพักแต่ละแห่งให้ความเป็นส่วนตัวโดยข้ามลำธารและสวนส่วนตัวเข้ามา สวนที่มีภูมิทัศน์สวยงามเต็มไปด้วยผลไม้ป่า สมุนไพร และต้นไม้ในท้องถิ่น รีสอร์ทระดับ 5 ดาวแห่งนี้อยู่ใกล้กับสนามกอล์ฟ 18 หลุมสามแห่ง สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก ได้แก่ สระว่ายน้ำ สปา ฟิตเนส ร้านอาหารหลายแห่ง สนามหญ้าโครเก้ กีฬาทางน้ำ ห้องสมุด และเรือหรูสำหรับผู้เข้าพักโดยเฉพาะ หากต้องการสำรองห้องพักที่ The Sarojin (SHA Plus+) โปรดดำเนินการตามแบบฟอร์มการจองทางออนไลน์ที่เชื่อถือได้ของเรา

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ All day a la carte breakfast with sparkling wine served until 6pm! (no alarm clock required)

Two restaurants, wine cellar, beach bar and a variety of extraordinary private dining experiences - by a candlelit jungle waterfall, a secluded white sand beach or your own private island,

Award winning spa - a rejuvenating spa massage lulled by the sounds of the Andaman Sea,

Bespoke private excursions - personal guides, jungle adventures complete with champagne, gourmet safari style lunches on a spectacular river bank or jungle setting, private charters on the luxury yacht Lady Sarojin

Thai cooking classes

25m x 25m infinity swimming pool

Complimentary use of sailing catamarans, topper, sea kayaks, windsurfs, paddle boards, mountain bikes, fitness centre; & Wi-Fi throughout the resort,

Complimentary return transfers to/from community projects supported by "The Sarojin Khao Lak Community Fund”

