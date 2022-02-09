PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Kantary Beach Villas & Suite - Khao Lak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.6
rating with
448 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Kantary Beach Villas & Suite - Khao Lak in a prioritized manner, and Kantary Beach Villas & Suite - Khao Lak will directly collect payment from you.

Conveniently located in Khao Lak, Kantary Beach Villas & Suite - Khao Lak (SHA Plus+) is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Bangsak Beach, Koh Phrathong, and Lampi Waterfall are just some of the attractions available to visitors. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Cape and Kantary Hotels experience await you at the Kantary Beach Villas & Suite - Khao Lak (SHA Plus+). This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find blackout curtains, a coffee/tea maker, Internet access, an LCD/plasma screen TV, and desk. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as an outdoor pool, garden, fitness center, water sports, and private beach to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Kantary Beach Villas & Suite - Khao Lak (SHA Plus+).

Amenities / Features

  • Kantary Beach Hotel Features :
  • Spacious Suites and Villa (58-60 sq.m.) with spacious private balconies with sun loungers
  • Kitchenette with crockery and glassware, cutlery and microwave
  • Prime beachfront
  • Recreation facilities: 2 Swimming Pools; Fitness Centre; Children's room and playground
  • Water sports facilities include: paddle board and kayaking
  • Mini-mart
  • Full Covid-19 protection measures in place
Address / Map

64,65,72 Moo 2, Kukkak, Takuapa, Pakarang, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

