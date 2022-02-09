Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

카오락의 더 사로진(SHA Plus+)은 한적한 11km 전용 해변에 위치해 있으며, 각 게스트 레지던스는 개울과 전용 정원을 건너 완전한 프라이버시를 제공합니다. 조경된 정원에는 야생 과일, 허브 및 지역 나무가 풍부합니다. 이 5성급 리조트는 3개의 18홀 골프 코스에서 가깝습니다. 부대 시설로는 수영장, 스파, 피트니스 센터, 여러 레스토랑, 고로케 잔디밭, 수상 스포츠, 도서관 및 투숙객 전용 호화 보트가 있습니다. 사로진(SHA Plus+) 객실을 예약하려면 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 따르십시오.

어메니티 / 특징 All day a la carte breakfast with sparkling wine served until 6pm! (no alarm clock required)

Two restaurants, wine cellar, beach bar and a variety of extraordinary private dining experiences - by a candlelit jungle waterfall, a secluded white sand beach or your own private island,

Award winning spa - a rejuvenating spa massage lulled by the sounds of the Andaman Sea,

Bespoke private excursions - personal guides, jungle adventures complete with champagne, gourmet safari style lunches on a spectacular river bank or jungle setting, private charters on the luxury yacht Lady Sarojin

Thai cooking classes

25m x 25m infinity swimming pool

Complimentary use of sailing catamarans, topper, sea kayaks, windsurfs, paddle boards, mountain bikes, fitness centre; & Wi-Fi throughout the resort,

Complimentary return transfers to/from community projects supported by "The Sarojin Khao Lak Community Fund”

