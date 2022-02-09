Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

在 Khao Lak 的 The Sarojin (SHA Plus+) 享受浪漫之旅，该海滩位于一个僻静的 11 公里私人海滩，每间客房都提供完全的隐私，穿过小溪和私人花园即可进入。园景花园盛产野果、香草和当地树木。这家五星级度假村靠近三个 18 洞高尔夫球场。设施包括游泳池、水疗中心、健身中心、几家餐厅、槌球草坪、水上运动、图书馆和专供客人使用的豪华游船。当您在萨罗金 (SHA Plus+) 酒店预订时，请选择我们的安全的在线预订表格。

便利设施/功能 All day a la carte breakfast with sparkling wine served until 6pm! (no alarm clock required)

Two restaurants, wine cellar, beach bar and a variety of extraordinary private dining experiences - by a candlelit jungle waterfall, a secluded white sand beach or your own private island,

Award winning spa - a rejuvenating spa massage lulled by the sounds of the Andaman Sea,

Bespoke private excursions - personal guides, jungle adventures complete with champagne, gourmet safari style lunches on a spectacular river bank or jungle setting, private charters on the luxury yacht Lady Sarojin

Thai cooking classes

25m x 25m infinity swimming pool

Complimentary use of sailing catamarans, topper, sea kayaks, windsurfs, paddle boards, mountain bikes, fitness centre; & Wi-Fi throughout the resort,

Complimentary return transfers to/from community projects supported by "The Sarojin Khao Lak Community Fund”

