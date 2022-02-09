Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にサロジン 直接連絡し、 サロジンが直接支払いを回収します。

静かな11kmのプライベートビーチにあるカオラックのザサロジン（SHA Plus +）でロマンチックな休暇をお楽しみください。各ゲストの住居は完全なプライバシーを提供し、小川とプライベートガーデンを渡って入ります。手入れの行き届いた庭園には、野生の果物、ハーブ、地元の木々がたくさんあります。この5つ星リゾートは、3つの18ホールのゴルフコースの近くにあります。施設には、スイミングプール、スパ、フィットネスセンター、いくつかのレストラン、クロケット用の芝生、ウォータースポーツ、図書館、ゲスト専用の豪華なボートがあります。 The Sarojin（SHA Plus +）で予約するには、安全なオンライン予約フォームに進んでください。

アメニティ/機能 All day a la carte breakfast with sparkling wine served until 6pm! (no alarm clock required)

Two restaurants, wine cellar, beach bar and a variety of extraordinary private dining experiences - by a candlelit jungle waterfall, a secluded white sand beach or your own private island,

Award winning spa - a rejuvenating spa massage lulled by the sounds of the Andaman Sea,

Bespoke private excursions - personal guides, jungle adventures complete with champagne, gourmet safari style lunches on a spectacular river bank or jungle setting, private charters on the luxury yacht Lady Sarojin

Thai cooking classes

25m x 25m infinity swimming pool

Complimentary use of sailing catamarans, topper, sea kayaks, windsurfs, paddle boards, mountain bikes, fitness centre; & Wi-Fi throughout the resort,

Complimentary return transfers to/from community projects supported by "The Sarojin Khao Lak Community Fund”

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索