Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Described as the ultimate retreat, this contemporarily designed property offers guests a lifestyle vacation. Set on the northern part of the island and just 15 minutes from the airport, guests can enjoy peaceful surroundings on the unspoiled Mai Khao Beach at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa. The resort features large outdoor pool and kid’s pool, kid’s club, fitness center, and a wide range of resort activities. If you wish to spend time on land, there are golf courses to pick from, temples to explore, and countless wining and dining venues spread across the island. Before you head back home, make sure to take time out for some relaxing treatments at the on-site Quan Spa. The resort also includes five dining venues featuring a range of cuisines which include both Thai and international flavors. With an exceptional location and countless amenities, guests are sure to enjoy a memorable stay at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa.