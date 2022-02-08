P.P. Blue Sky Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located on Long Beach on the island of Phi Phi, this small resort is an excellent place to enjoy a stay with family or friends. P.P. Blue Sky Resort (SHA Plus+) can easily be accessed by ferry from both Krabi and Phuket. The resort offers snorkeling equipment for rental, making it hassle-free to watch the underwater life. And with a tour desk available, arranging for one of the many activities available on the island is made extremely easy. Laundry service, room service, and safety deposit boxes are also offered. Enjoy clean accommodation and a cordial stay at P.P. Blue Sky Resort (SHA Plus+).

