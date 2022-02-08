KRABI TEST & GO

P.P. 블루 스카이 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9

422 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
P.P. Blue Sky Resort - Image 0
P.P. Blue Sky Resort - Image 1
P.P. Blue Sky Resort - Image 2
P.P. Blue Sky Resort - Image 3
P.P. Blue Sky Resort - Image 4
P.P. Blue Sky Resort - Image 5
+19 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

피피 섬의 롱 비치에 위치한 이 작은 리조트는 가족이나 친구와 함께 머물기에 좋은 곳입니다. P.P. 블루 스카이 리조트(SHA Plus+)는 크라비와 푸켓에서 페리로 쉽게 갈 수 있습니다. 리조트에서는 스노클링 장비를 대여해 수중 생활을 쉽게 볼 수 있습니다. 또한 투어 데스크가 있어 섬에서 할 수 있는 많은 활동 중 하나를 매우 쉽게 예약할 수 있습니다. 세탁 서비스, 룸서비스 및 안전 금고도 제공됩니다. P.P.에서 깨끗한 숙소와 따뜻한 스테이를 즐겨보세요. 블루 스카이 리조트(SHA Plus+).

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
P.P. 블루 스카이 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 P.P. 블루 스카이 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

138/2 Moo 7 Aonang, Muang, Long Beach, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

