KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
rating with
321 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 0
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 2
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 3
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 4
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 5
+36 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
50% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 16 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Lanta Pearl Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Lanta Pearl Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Full Refund until 48h before arrival, if tested positive for Corona prior to departure (personal decisions to stay behind are not refundable).

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Bungalow 30
฿23,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Halal Food Options
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Bungalow 35
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Halal Food Options
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Family Bungalow 37
฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿17,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Halal Food Options
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals

Welcome to Lanta Pearl Beach Bungalow Resort in the middle of the beautiful Long Beach and just 70m from the shoreline.

The facilities include the Pearl Restaurant & Bar, a Swimming Pool with a Pool Bar, Tour & Travel Agency, Free WiFi, Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental, Laundry Service, Safe Deposit Box and Transfer Service from anywhere in the area. Of course we are also able to provide you with solutions to any special wishes.

Placed in the middle of Phra Ae on Koh Lanta, enjoying a variety of activities, picture perfect sunsets, and colorful local fishing boats, this family-run resort prides itself with its true sense of Thai hospitality and authenticity. Lanta Pearl Beach Resort offers different air conditioned rooms to match all budgets. Each room has a private en-suite western-standard bathroom with hot water, a private balcony with a hammock, rooms adorned with contemporary fixtures, aircon, TV, fan, fridge, and up-to-date amenities assuring a pleasurable stay. A retreat for food lovers, the Pearl Beach restaurant on-site offers a range of traditional Thai food, fresh seafood, and Western dishes. At Lanta Pearl Beach Resort, guests will experience originality, modern design, and outstanding quality of service.

Amenities / Features

  • The Pearl Restaurant & Bar
  • Swimming Pool & Pool Bar
  • Tour & Travel Agency
  • Free WiFi
  • Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental
  • Laundry Service
  • Safe Deposit Box
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Lanta Pearl Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

233 Moo 3 Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
rating with
1120 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
rating with
92 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
rating with
330 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
Phi Phi Holiday Resort
8.4
rating with
1621 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU