KRABI TEST & GO

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
rating with
1120 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
50% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) in a prioritized manner, and TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) will directly collect payment from you.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, romance district of Koh Lanta, Twin Lotus Resort & Spa is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The city center is merely 73 km away and the airport can be reached within 180 minutes. Also within easy reach are Kaw Kwang Beach, Klong Dao Beach, Khlong Dao Beach. Twin Lotus Resort & Spa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Lanta. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, taxi service, ticket service. The hotel features 76 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Twin Lotus Resort & Spa.

Address / Map

199 Moo1 , Klong Dao Beach Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

