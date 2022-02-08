P.P.ブルースカイリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ピピ島のロングビーチに位置するこの小さなリゾートは、家族や友人との滞在を楽しむのに最適な場所です。 P.P.ブルースカイリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、クラビとプーケットの両方からフェリーで簡単にアクセスできます。リゾートではシュノーケリング用具のレンタルを提供しており、水中での生活を簡単に見ることができます。また、ツアーデスクを利用できるので、島で利用できる多くのアクティビティの1つを手配するのが非常に簡単になります。ランドリーサービス、ルームサービス、セーフティボックスも提供しています。清潔な宿泊施設とP.P.での心のこもった滞在をお楽しみください。ブルースカイリゾート（SHAプラス+）。

