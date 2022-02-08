KRABI TEST & GO

P.P.蓝天度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
通过
422条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
+19 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家小型度假村位于皮皮岛的长滩，是与家人或朋友共度美好时光的绝佳去处。 P.P.从甲米和普吉岛乘坐渡轮可轻松抵达蓝天度假村 (SHA Plus+)。度假村提供浮潜设备出租，让您可以轻松观看水下生活。有了旅游咨询台，安排岛上的众多活动之一变得非常容易。还提供洗衣服务、客房服务和保险箱。在 P.P. 享受干净的住宿和亲切的住宿。蓝天度假村（SHA Plus+）。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是P.P.蓝天度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 P.P.蓝天度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

138/2 Moo 7 Aonang, Muang, Long Beach, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

