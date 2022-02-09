Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Rattana Residence Talang. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Thalang Hospital, Wat Phra Thong, Wat Thep Krasattri. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Rattana Residence Talang is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, restaurant. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, balcony/terrace, blackout curtains, telephone, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Rattana Residence Talang is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

