Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double Room 22m²
฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Twin Room 22m²
฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Standard Plus 30m²
฿14,290 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,690 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 83 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.
Score
0.8/5
Terrible
Based on 1 review
If you were a guest at Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
0.8 Standard Double Room
Positives Negatives
- Watch out for a scammer linked to this page. The e-mailadress is not the same as their official one.
When asked to make a prepayment, the sender sent me their personal details. I looked up their name, and they in no way affiliated to the Hotel. They claimed to be the branch manager, but the address does not match the Hotel’s. After confronting this person with this, they completely disappeared. So watch out. Book straight from the hotel.