Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard Double Room 22 m² ฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go Features HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Living Room Small Deposit Small Fees for Children

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Small Deposit

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard Twin Room 22 m² ฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Small Deposit

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Double Standard Plus 30 m² ฿14,290 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,690 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,090 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,390 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 83 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Amenities / Features Free Parking Cars.

