BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
คะแนนจาก
75
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+20 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
฿1,000 เงินฝาก
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double Room 22
฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Twin Room 22
฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Standard Plus 30
฿14,290 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,690 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก

Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 83 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Free Parking Cars.
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.8/5
แย่มาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
1
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇧🇪Christina De Witte

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/02/2022
0.8 Standard Double Room
แง่บวก     
  • Beautiful hotel, though.
เชิงลบ
  • Watch out for a scammer linked to this page. The e-mailadress is not the same as their official one.

When asked to make a prepayment, the sender sent me their personal details. I looked up their name, and they in no way affiliated to the Hotel. They claimed to be the branch manager, but the address does not match the Hotel’s. After confronting this person with this, they completely disappeared. So watch out. Book straight from the hotel.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

53 Soi Paisan , Huai Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2454 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
57 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
730 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
830 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11540 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU