BANGKOK HOTELS

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

75 समीक्षाओं के साथ रेटिंग
संशोधित किया गया July 11, 2022
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+20 तस्वीरें
त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया
2 समीक्षाएं

कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

कमरा

अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double Room 22
अनुरोध बुकिंग
बुकमार्क

विशेषताएँ

  • एच डी ऍम आई केबल
  • अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
  • इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
  • बैठक कक्ष
  • छोटी जमा
  • बच्चों के लिए छोटी फीस
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Twin Room 22
अनुरोध बुकिंग
बुकमार्क

विशेषताएँ

  • एच डी ऍम आई केबल
  • अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
  • इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
  • बैठक कक्ष
  • छोटी जमा
  • बच्चों के लिए छोटी फीस
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Standard Plus 30
अनुरोध बुकिंग
बुकमार्क

विशेषताएँ

  • एच डी ऍम आई केबल
  • अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
  • इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
  • बैठक कक्ष
  • छोटी जमा
  • बच्चों के लिए छोटी फीस

Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 83 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

सुविधाएं / सुविधाएँ

  • Free Parking Cars.
सभी होटल दिखाएं
सभी 190+ सैंडबॉक्स होटलों के माध्यम से खोजें
अंक
2.9/5
औसत
पर आधारित 2 समीक्षा
रेटिंग
उत्कृष्ट
1
बहुत अच्छा
0
औसत
0
गरीब
0
भयानक
1
अगर आप Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।
समीक्षा छोड़ें Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
सभी समीक्षाएं देखें

🇪🇸Kistiñe Astigarraga Echave

पर समीक्षित 09/04/2022
पर पहुंचे 08/04/2022
5.0 Standard Double Room
सकारात्मक
  • Arrived to airport at 9:30 am and at 13:00 I was ready to check out with a negative PCR (I paid extra for the 3 hours results and that took less than 2 hours).

They are really nice (online and offline). Easy and fast, what I was looking for. I arrived to the hotel and the nurse was waiting for me. If coming back to Thailand with Test and go I will repeat for sure :)

🇧🇪Christina De Witte

पर समीक्षित 02/02/2022
पर पहुंचे 01/02/2022
0.8 Standard Double Room
सकारात्मक
  • Beautiful hotel, though.
नकारा मक
  • Watch out for a scammer linked to this page. The e-mailadress is not the same as their official one.

When asked to make a prepayment, the sender sent me their personal details. I looked up their name, and they in no way affiliated to the Hotel. They claimed to be the branch manager, but the address does not match the Hotel’s. After confronting this person with this, they completely disappeared. So watch out. Book straight from the hotel.

पता / नक्शा

53 Soi Paisan , Huai Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

साथी होटल

Royal View Resort
8.3
रेटिंग के साथ
6272 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
रेटिंग के साथ
1085 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
रेटिंग के साथ
2458 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Spark Hotel
9.6
रेटिंग के साथ
3 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
रेटिंग के साथ
1458 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
रेटिंग के साथ
18 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
रेटिंग के साथ
694 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
रेटिंग के साथ
2090 समीक्षा
से ฿-1

लोकप्रिय फिल्टर

आस-पास के Test & Go होटल

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
रेटिंग के साथ
487 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
रेटिंग के साथ
2454 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
रेटिंग के साथ
1116 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
रेटिंग के साथ
57 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
रेटिंग के साथ
730 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
रेटिंग के साथ
32 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
रेटिंग के साथ
669 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
रेटिंग के साथ
830 समीक्षा
से ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
Thailand Travel Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Long Term Resident Visa (LTR)
Thailand ESim
Covid Visa Extension
Retirement Visa Extension
Visa Agent Thailand
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
Visa Extension in Thailand
Visa on Arrival in Thailand
Thai News
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU
HI