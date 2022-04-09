कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
कमरा
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double Room 22m²
विशेषताएँ
- एच डी ऍम आई केबल
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- बैठक कक्ष
- छोटी जमा
- बच्चों के लिए छोटी फीस
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Twin Room 22m²
विशेषताएँ
- एच डी ऍम आई केबल
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- बैठक कक्ष
- छोटी जमा
- बच्चों के लिए छोटी फीस
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Standard Plus 30m²
विशेषताएँ
- एच डी ऍम आई केबल
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- बैठक कक्ष
- छोटी जमा
- बच्चों के लिए छोटी फीस
Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 83 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.
अंक
2.9/5
औसत
पर आधारित 2 समीक्षा
अगर आप Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।
समीक्षा छोड़ें Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkokसभी समीक्षाएं देखें
5.0 Standard Double Room
सकारात्मक
- Arrived to airport at 9:30 am and at 13:00 I was ready to check out with a negative PCR (I paid extra for the 3 hours results and that took less than 2 hours).
They are really nice (online and offline). Easy and fast, what I was looking for. I arrived to the hotel and the nurse was waiting for me. If coming back to Thailand with Test and go I will repeat for sure :)
0.8 Standard Double Room
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
- Watch out for a scammer linked to this page. The e-mailadress is not the same as their official one.
When asked to make a prepayment, the sender sent me their personal details. I looked up their name, and they in no way affiliated to the Hotel. They claimed to be the branch manager, but the address does not match the Hotel’s. After confronting this person with this, they completely disappeared. So watch out. Book straight from the hotel.