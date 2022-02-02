BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.6
waardering met
75 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double Room 22
฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Twin Room 22
฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Standard Plus 30
฿14,290 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,690 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen

Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 83 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Free Parking Cars.
🇧🇪Christina De Witte

Beoordeeld op 02/02/2022
Aangekomen 01/02/2022
0.8 Standard Double Room
Pluspunten     
  • Beautiful hotel, though.
Minpunten
  • Watch out for a scammer linked to this page. The e-mailadress is not the same as their official one.

When asked to make a prepayment, the sender sent me their personal details. I looked up their name, and they in no way affiliated to the Hotel. They claimed to be the branch manager, but the address does not match the Hotel’s. After confronting this person with this, they completely disappeared. So watch out. Book straight from the hotel.

Adres / kaart

53 Soi Paisan , Huai Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

