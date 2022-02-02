BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+20 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
฿1,000 DÉPÔT
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Double Room 22
฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Twin Room 22
฿12,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,390 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,890 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Standard Plus 30
฿14,290 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,690 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,090 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants

Nestled in the heart of Ratchadaphisek, Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 83 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Free Parking Cars.
AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.8/5
Terrible
Basé sur 1 revoir
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
1
Si vous étiez un client de Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇧🇪Christina De Witte

Révisé le 02/02/2022
Arrivé le 01/02/2022
0.8 Standard Double Room
Positifs     
  • Beautiful hotel, though.
Négatifs
  • Watch out for a scammer linked to this page. The e-mailadress is not the same as their official one.

When asked to make a prepayment, the sender sent me their personal details. I looked up their name, and they in no way affiliated to the Hotel. They claimed to be the branch manager, but the address does not match the Hotel’s. After confronting this person with this, they completely disappeared. So watch out. Book straight from the hotel.

Adresse / Carte

53 Soi Paisan , Huai Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2454 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
note avec
57 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
note avec
730 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU