Immerse yourself in a magical jungle at our unique eco resort in Khaolak, Thailand. Here at Khaolak Merlin Resort, we preserve Khaolak’s original landscape within the hotel where you can discover ancient trees, waterfalls and the Andaman Sea. You can relax in our tropical gardens and beach, swim in any of our 4 stunning pools, or enjoy many eco-adventures such as elephant bathing, river rafting and trekking in the Lam Ru National Park. Sustainability is very important for us and we work with many organizations to make sure that we have the least impact to the environment.

We believe in giving a better world to future generations by being mindful of our impact on the environment and local communities. Nature is the greatest gift of our resort and we are sure our guests would find the best relaxation around the tranquility of the rainforest and the sea. We took great initiatives to lower our carbon footprint, reduce and recycle waste, fully treat our wastewater and support the local community. For our efforts, we are honored to be awarded Travellife Gold Certificate for Accommodation Sustainability.

Find out how we are taking care of the environment and the community at Khaolak Merlin

Amenities / Features

  • THE GARDEN: International & Asian Restaurant
  • VERANDA BEACHSIDE RESTAURANT: A la cart menu (Thai & International)/Afternoon high tea /Theme night buffet (occasionally)
  • SUNSET HUT: Quick lunch menu & Refreshing beverage
  • POOL BAR
  • LOBBY LOUNGE
  • WATERFALL POOL
  • LAGOON POOL
  • JACUZZI POOL
  • SUPERIOR POOL
  • HIDDEN POOL
  • MERLIN SPA
  • PLAYGROUND
  • NIGHT WALK
  • BIRD WATCHING
  • STAMP RALLY
  • NATURAL WATER PAINTING
  • TIE DYE CLOTHES
  • STAND-UP PADDLE BOARD
  • CANOE
  • YOGA
  • TENNIS COURT
  • FITNESS CENTRE
  • GRAND BALLROOM
  • SIMILAN ROOM
Address / Map

7/7 Phetkasem Raod, Lumkaen, Thaimuang District, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82210

