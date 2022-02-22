Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Khaolak Merlin Resort in a prioritized manner, and Khaolak Merlin Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Immerse yourself in a magical jungle at our unique eco resort in Khaolak, Thailand. Here at Khaolak Merlin Resort, we preserve Khaolak’s original landscape within the hotel where you can discover ancient trees, waterfalls and the Andaman Sea. You can relax in our tropical gardens and beach, swim in any of our 4 stunning pools, or enjoy many eco-adventures such as elephant bathing, river rafting and trekking in the Lam Ru National Park. Sustainability is very important for us and we work with many organizations to make sure that we have the least impact to the environment. We believe in giving a better world to future generations by being mindful of our impact on the environment and local communities. Nature is the greatest gift of our resort and we are sure our guests would find the best relaxation around the tranquility of the rainforest and the sea. We took great initiatives to lower our carbon footprint, reduce and recycle waste, fully treat our wastewater and support the local community. For our efforts, we are honored to be awarded Travellife Gold Certificate for Accommodation Sustainability. Find out how we are taking care of the environment and the community at Khaolak Merlin

Amenities / Features THE GARDEN: International & Asian Restaurant

VERANDA BEACHSIDE RESTAURANT: A la cart menu (Thai & International)/Afternoon high tea /Theme night buffet (occasionally)

SUNSET HUT: Quick lunch menu & Refreshing beverage

POOL BAR

LOBBY LOUNGE

WATERFALL POOL

LAGOON POOL

JACUZZI POOL

SUPERIOR POOL

HIDDEN POOL

MERLIN SPA

PLAYGROUND

NIGHT WALK

BIRD WATCHING

STAMP RALLY

NATURAL WATER PAINTING

TIE DYE CLOTHES

STAND-UP PADDLE BOARD

CANOE

YOGA

TENNIS COURT

FITNESS CENTRE

GRAND BALLROOM

SIMILAN ROOM

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels