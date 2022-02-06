Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Khaolak Wanaburee Resort in a prioritized manner, and Khaolak Wanaburee Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy For new reservations, we recognize the need for flexibility in your travel plans as well. Our flexible rates and special rates will now allow you to cancel up to 5 days prior to your arrival. This is valid for bookings made directly with the hotel, from our brand website (www.wanaburee.com). A rate supplement may apply depending on the new dates. Exceptions will be taken care of on a case-by-case basis. If you have booked a stay through a travel agent or third party, please contact them directly to learn about their cancellation policies, which may different from our own policy. We greatly appreciate your trust and confidence in our offerings, and we look forward to welcoming you to experience our caring, warm and attentive service at Khaolak Wanaburee Resort soon.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 40 m² ฿27,150 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿21,350 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,650 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort sits in a small, peaceful village in the middle of preserved tropical rain forests near the Khao Lak National Park. Creatively decorated villas are spread out near the lagoon, the pool and the beach, providing privacy and relaxed comfort. There are plenty of water sport activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving, and the pool and beach provide a more relaxing alternative. For a truly unique adventure, check out the caves near the hotel. One cave is a shrine filled with Buddha imagery and intricate, natural rock formations. Many other caves are open for exploration in the area. For dining, the resort's resident chef serves fine home cooking. For tranquility and beauty, Khaolak Wanaburee Resort will be the destination of choice.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels